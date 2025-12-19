U.S. Pushes for Peace in Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Washington's urgent objective to secure a ceasefire in Sudan. The cessation aims to create conditions for humanitarian organizations to effectively deliver aid as the new year approaches.

During a press conference, Rubio pointed to the concerning issue of countries supplying weapons and equipment to Sudanese factions. He noted that these supplies, particularly benefiting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, are being transshipped across regions.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Trump administration is actively engaging with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to foster a peaceful resolution in Sudan.

