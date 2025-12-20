South Africa's Resilience: Shukri Conrad Reflects on India Tour

South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, has lauded the Proteas' recent tour of India as a considerable success, expressing optimism for a future clash in the T20 World Cup final. Despite the series loss, Conrad highlighted the valuable experience gained ahead of the prestigious tournament.

In an impressive stretch of form, India has extended its unbeaten home series run to 18, affirming their dominance in the T20 format. Conrad openly acknowledged the challenge posed by the Indian side, specifically noting Hardik Pandya's crucial contributions.

Conrad, reflecting on the tour's outcome, remained optimistic. South Africa aims to leverage this experience for the upcoming World Cup, with Conrad stressing the importance of returning prepared to face formidable opponents like India.

