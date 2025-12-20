Crime Unveiled: Domestic Help's Betrayal Ends in Heist Drama

A domestic help in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh has been arrested after allegedly making off with Rs 40 lakh from his employer's residence. The suspect, who was caring for the employer's daughter, had been working there for just 15 days before the reported theft.

The breakthrough in the case came after intensifying the investigation through strategic analysis of CCTV footage. Footage initially showed the suspect, identified as Dhruv, leaving empty-handed. However, additional footage captured him with associates Jatin and Shivam, leading to crucial insights.

Further inquiries uncovered that all three were intermittently switching off their mobile phones to avoid detection. Law enforcement's persistent efforts led to locating the suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the arrest of Dhruv and Jatin, and later, Shivam in Himachal Pradesh, along with Rs 36.05 lakh of the stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)