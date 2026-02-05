Massive Humanitarian Flotilla Set to Challenge Israeli Blockade of Gaza

Plans for an international flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza have been unveiled, involving over 100 boats set to embark in March. Organizers, who held a similar initiative last year, labeled this as the largest civilian-led mobilization opposing Israel's Gaza actions.

The announcement came from the Nelson Mandela Foundation in South Africa, with Mandla Mandela, reflecting his grandfather's solidarity with the Palestinian cause, addressing the gathering. Hundreds of activists—ranging from medical doctors to war crimes investigators—will join the flotilla, supported by a land convoy drawing participants from nations like Tunisia and Egypt.

The flotilla aims to avoid confrontation with Israeli forces, referencing a provisional ruling from the International Court of Justice prohibiting interference with humanitarian missions. The mission reflects ongoing international dialogue about Israel's policies and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

