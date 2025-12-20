Sports Showdown: Latest Highlights from Diverse Arenas

In recent sports news, the Edmonton Oilers placed their new goaltender, Tristan Jarry, on injured reserve after he sustained a lower-body injury during a game against Boston. Following Jarry's exit, Calvin Pickard stepped in to secure a victory for the Oilers.

Meanwhile, the NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks' linebacker Derick Hall for one game due to a leg stomp incident during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The act was deemed unnecessary roughness, resulting in Hall's expulsion.

In basketball, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in career assists among centers, reaching a new milestone by becoming the all-time leader in this category.

(With inputs from agencies.)