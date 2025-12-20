Left Menu

Russian Advances: Strategic Villages Seized in Ukraine

Russian forces have captured the villages of Svitle in the Donetsk region and Vysoke in Sumy, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry via Telegram. Reuters has not independently verified these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the villages of Svitle in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Vysoke in the northeastern Sumy region. This development was announced by Russia's Defence Ministry through its official Telegram channel on Saturday.

The strategic significance of these villages may amplify tensions in the already volatile eastern region of Ukraine as both sides contend for control.

However, independent verification from Reuters remains pending, raising questions about the broader implications and the current status on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

