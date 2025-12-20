Russian Advances: Strategic Villages Seized in Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the villages of Svitle in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Vysoke in the northeastern Sumy region. This development was announced by Russia's Defence Ministry through its official Telegram channel on Saturday.

The strategic significance of these villages may amplify tensions in the already volatile eastern region of Ukraine as both sides contend for control.

However, independent verification from Reuters remains pending, raising questions about the broader implications and the current status on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)