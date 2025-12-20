Sonia Gandhi Denounces MGNREGA Repeal as Attack on Rural India

On Saturday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi condemned the Modi government's alleged efforts to dismantle the MGNREGA, describing it as a direct attack on rural communities.

In a video message, Gandhi recalled the legislation's passage 20 years ago under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting its role in improving the livelihoods of farmers, laborers, and the landless.

She stressed that MGNREGA helped prevent migration in search of employment while offering a legal right to work. Gandhi criticized recent reforms, claiming they undermine Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj, without consulting opposition parties or the public.

