Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Denounces MGNREGA Repeal as Attack on Rural India

Sonia Gandhi criticized the Modi government for allegedly attempting to dismantle MGNREGA, labeling it a move against rural communities. She recalled the act's origins during Manmohan Singh's tenure, emphasizing its role in providing employment and halting migration. Gandhi condemned recent changes as arbitrary and damaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:14 IST
Sonia Gandhi Denounces MGNREGA Repeal as Attack on Rural India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi condemned the Modi government's alleged efforts to dismantle the MGNREGA, describing it as a direct attack on rural communities.

In a video message, Gandhi recalled the legislation's passage 20 years ago under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting its role in improving the livelihoods of farmers, laborers, and the landless.

She stressed that MGNREGA helped prevent migration in search of employment while offering a legal right to work. Gandhi criticized recent reforms, claiming they undermine Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj, without consulting opposition parties or the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025