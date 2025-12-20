Left Menu

Tragedy in Mini Vihar: Mother Arrested for Son's Strangling

A 38-year-old woman named Anu K was arrested for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son, Nanda Harshan, to death. The incident occurred in Mini Vihar, Narikunni, Punnassery. Police acted swiftly after Anu admitted to the crime during a phone call. Legal proceedings under multiple charges are underway.

Anu K, 38, from Mini Vihar, Narikunni, was arrested on charges of allegedly strangling her five-year-old son, Nanda Harshan, police reported Saturday.

The incident unfolded when Anu called the police, confessing to the crime. Officer details confirm that the boy was found unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital.

Anu, reportedly employed at a financial institution and undergoing treatment for mental illness, faces charges of murder and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

