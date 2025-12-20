West Bengal Renames Employment Scheme to 'Mahatmashree'
The West Bengal government announced the renaming of its 100-day employment scheme, Karmashree, to 'Mahatmashree'. This change, effective next fiscal year, aligns with public welfare and honors Gandhi's legacy. The decision follows the passage of a bill replacing the MGNREGA, sparking political opposition.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government has renamed its 100-day employment scheme from 'Karmashree' to 'Mahatmashree', effective from the next financial year.
The announcement came after Governor C V Ananda Bose's approval, drawing a connection to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and public welfare objectives.
This renaming aligns with political developments, as Parliament recently approved a bill that replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, leading to protests from opposition parties and critiques over potential financial burdens on states. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the central decision, emphasizing the need to maintain Gandhi's influence and legacy in welfare programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Congress Criticism
Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Impacts on Rural Employment and MGNREGA
Controversy Erupts as Parliament Passes VB-G RAM G Bill
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Amid VB-G RAM G Bill Tensions
Union Minister Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Sonia Gandhi's MGNREGA Criticism