West Bengal Renames Employment Scheme to 'Mahatmashree'

The West Bengal government has renamed its 100-day employment scheme from 'Karmashree' to 'Mahatmashree', effective from the next financial year.

The announcement came after Governor C V Ananda Bose's approval, drawing a connection to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and public welfare objectives.

This renaming aligns with political developments, as Parliament recently approved a bill that replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, leading to protests from opposition parties and critiques over potential financial burdens on states. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the central decision, emphasizing the need to maintain Gandhi's influence and legacy in welfare programs.

