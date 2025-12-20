Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Crackdown on Polluters and Violators Intensifies

As Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution levels, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced strict enforcement measures targeting polluting industries and construction activity violating the ban in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts a western disturbance worsening the situation. GRAP 4 restrictions remain in effect as the government intensifies its crackdown on violators, including sealing industries that do not comply with pollution norms.

With several pollution control measures, authorities have banned non-BS-VI vehicles and instituted the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, with compliance monitored through advanced technology and police support, to curb the deterioration of air quality in the city.

