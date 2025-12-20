Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal

In a strong rebuke of past diplomatic failures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast aside the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as a mere 'piece of paper' during remarks on Saturday, asserting that Ukraine requires enforceable security guarantees in any future peace negotiations with Russia.

Highlighting the limitations of the memorandum – which originally promised Ukraine security assurances from Moscow and other powers in exchange for nuclear disarmament – Zelenskyy emphasized that any peace must be both 'just and durable,' crafted to withstand potential acts of aggression from Russia or its leadership.

The Ukrainian President outlined the necessity for an agreement backed by robust deterrence mechanisms, including military readiness and a pre-established sanctions response, underscoring the urgency for precise commitments as global powers deliberate on ending the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)