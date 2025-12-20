Left Menu

Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that any future peace agreement with Russia must include strong security guarantees. Rejecting the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as ineffective, Zelenskyy calls for a durable peace with clear deterrence measures to prevent further aggression, highlighting the need for enforceable terms in ongoing international discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:31 IST
Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strong rebuke of past diplomatic failures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast aside the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as a mere 'piece of paper' during remarks on Saturday, asserting that Ukraine requires enforceable security guarantees in any future peace negotiations with Russia.

Highlighting the limitations of the memorandum – which originally promised Ukraine security assurances from Moscow and other powers in exchange for nuclear disarmament – Zelenskyy emphasized that any peace must be both 'just and durable,' crafted to withstand potential acts of aggression from Russia or its leadership.

The Ukrainian President outlined the necessity for an agreement backed by robust deterrence mechanisms, including military readiness and a pre-established sanctions response, underscoring the urgency for precise commitments as global powers deliberate on ending the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025