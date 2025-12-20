Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that any future peace agreement with Russia must include strong security guarantees. Rejecting the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as ineffective, Zelenskyy calls for a durable peace with clear deterrence measures to prevent further aggression, highlighting the need for enforceable terms in ongoing international discussions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strong rebuke of past diplomatic failures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast aside the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as a mere 'piece of paper' during remarks on Saturday, asserting that Ukraine requires enforceable security guarantees in any future peace negotiations with Russia.
Highlighting the limitations of the memorandum – which originally promised Ukraine security assurances from Moscow and other powers in exchange for nuclear disarmament – Zelenskyy emphasized that any peace must be both 'just and durable,' crafted to withstand potential acts of aggression from Russia or its leadership.
The Ukrainian President outlined the necessity for an agreement backed by robust deterrence mechanisms, including military readiness and a pre-established sanctions response, underscoring the urgency for precise commitments as global powers deliberate on ending the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royals in Action: Prince William and Prince George's Heartwarming Volunteer Day
Dhakshineswar Suresh Leads Kites to Historic WTL Victory
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Trafficking Operation by Army Deserter
Assam Doubles Land for Sri Venkateswara Temple in Guwahati
Championing the Indianisation of Law: Justice Maheshwari's Vision