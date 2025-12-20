Lebanon Nears Milestone: Disarmament of Hezbollah South of Litani River

In a significant development, Lebanon is on the verge of completing the disarmament of Hezbollah forces located south of the Litani River, according to an announcement by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday. This move aligns with the demands of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, initially established in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities, under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Salam, have engaged the U.S.-supported Lebanese army to implement a comprehensive plan to consolidate state control over arms by the year's end. Salam's office confirmed the imminent conclusion of the plan's first phase targeting the southern region of Litani River.

The progression of disarmament has faced scrutiny and criticism, especially from Israel, which has accused Lebanon of non-compliance and engaged in airstrikes against Hezbollah positions. Tensions remain high as Hezbollah resists disarmament, citing ongoing Israeli airstrikes as a rationale.