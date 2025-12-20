Left Menu

Left Parties Condemn Rising Fundamentalist Violence in Bangladesh

Leftist political parties raise alarm over attacks on media, cultural institutions, and minorities by fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh. The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) stress the importance of protecting democratic values, urging the interim government to take decisive action against the violence that threatens societal harmony.

Left-wing parties voiced strong condemnation over escalating attacks by fundamentalists on media outlets, cultural organizations, and minority groups in Bangladesh. The violence, they assert, jeopardizes national cohesion and democratic principles.

In a joint statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) called on Bangladesh's interim government to act swiftly, stressing the urgent need to restore stability. They emphasized the pernicious effects of religious fundamentalism on regional security.

Highlighting incidents like attacks on media houses and cultural bodies, and tragic killings, these parties urged authorities to punish the perpetrators and safeguard the upcoming elections. They warned against potential exploitation by extremist elements across borders for political gain.

