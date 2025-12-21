India’s Humanitarian Mission: Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
India extends support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah through Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploying engineering and medical teams. Relief efforts include distribution drives by Indian diplomatic missions across Sri Lanka, and essential supplies and infrastructure restored to help affected communities rebuild.
- Sri Lanka
In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, India has initiated a substantial relief effort in Sri Lanka through 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.
Engineering and medical teams have been dispatched to restore infrastructure and support communities in the northern Jaffna peninsula.
Relief distribution drives are being coordinated by Indian diplomatic missions across various regions, providing essential supplies and aid to hundreds of affected families.
