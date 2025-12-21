Left Menu

India’s Humanitarian Mission: Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

India extends support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah through Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploying engineering and medical teams. Relief efforts include distribution drives by Indian diplomatic missions across Sri Lanka, and essential supplies and infrastructure restored to help affected communities rebuild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:19 IST
India’s Humanitarian Mission: Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, India has initiated a substantial relief effort in Sri Lanka through 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

Engineering and medical teams have been dispatched to restore infrastructure and support communities in the northern Jaffna peninsula.

Relief distribution drives are being coordinated by Indian diplomatic missions across various regions, providing essential supplies and aid to hundreds of affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025