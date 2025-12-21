McCullum Accepts Blame Amid Ashes Defeat Crisis

In the wake of England's Ashes defeat, head coach Brendon McCullum has acknowledged his part in the underperformance. The team faced heavy criticism for inadequate preparations, including limited tour matches before the series.

Reflecting on the 82-run defeat at Adelaide, McCullum told BBC Test Match Special that he hadn't fulfilled his coaching responsibilities, admitting flaws in strategy. Despite some improvements, England's performance fell short throughout the series.

Looking forward, the team aims to refine strategies and improve performance in the upcoming test starting December 26 in Melbourne. McCullum emphasized the importance of learning from the situation to enhance future tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)