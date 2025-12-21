Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bekkersdal: Deadly Shooting in Johannesburg Township

Nine people were killed and ten wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Bekkersdal township, prompting a police manhunt for the suspects. The early morning attack involved 12 suspects firing from a minibus and sedan. The motive remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident unfolding in the early hours, nine individuals lost their lives while ten sustained injuries in Bekkersdal, a township located south-west of Johannesburg.

The violence erupted at a licensed tavern around 1 a.m. when a group of approximately 12 suspects opened fire from a white minibus and a silver sedan, according to a police statement.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators as they work to determine the motive behind this heinous act. The injured were swiftly transported to medical facilities for treatment. Bekkersdal, plagued by high unemployment and poverty due to a decline in gold mining, is a part of the Rand West City municipality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

