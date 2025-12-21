Left Menu

Five Arrested in Connection to Shocking Roadways Employee's Son Murder

Five men were arrested after a shootout with police, suspected of murdering Ayush Yadav, the son of a roadways employee. Four were injured during the encounter and later confessed involvement in the crime. The total number of arrests in the case has reached twelve.

In a dramatic confrontation early Sunday, police arrested five men suspected of involvement in the murder of a roadways employee's son, following a brief exchange of gunfire, according to officials.

Among the accused, Nitish Yadav, Ashish Yadav, Dilip Yadav, and Rahul Verma sustained leg injuries during the shootout in the Ubhaon area and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, reported Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Shukla.

Police operations began around 2.45 am, prompted by information that a group of criminals was gathering near Chainpur. The encounter resulted in four arrests while a fifth suspect, Anand Kumar Verma, was detained after a cordon operation. The arrested individuals admitted to their involvement in the December 13 murder of Ayush Yadav, further pushing the total arrests in this case to twelve.

