Kerala's LDF: Standing Firm on Progressive Values Amid Poll Setbacks

In a candid interview with PTI, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty asserted that ruling based on progressive values is crucial, even if it might result in temporary electoral losses for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Sivankutty addressed several controversies impacting recent local body polls.

He reflected on the hijab row in Kochi's St Rita's School and the introduction of Zumba classes amid clerical opposition, pointing out the government's commitment to supporting constitutional rights and promoting student health. He deemed opposition from religious conservatives to these initiatives as a return to orthodoxy.

Sivankutty also tackled the Sabarimala gold loss investigation, discrediting accusations against the LDF. He highlighted the resilience of local elections, urging for a reassessment of poll perceptions, and denounced the roles of Congress-led UDF and the BJP in spreading divisive propaganda.

