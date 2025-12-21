Income Tax Appellate Tribunal: A Pillar of Tax Justice

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal as a cornerstone of India's tax justice system during its silver jubilee celebration in Lucknow. He commended its decades-long commitment to delivering fair and speedier justice to taxpayers.

Highlighting the tribunal's progressive judicial process, Meghwal noted that it minimizes excessive technicalities and cost barriers, thereby democratizing access to justice. He pointed to its digital initiatives, such as e-hearings and video conferencing, which have facilitated timely justice, even reaching remote taxpayers.

Established on January 25, 1941, the ITAT is India's oldest quasi-judicial tribunal, often dubbed the 'mother tribunal'. The Lucknow Bench, operational since May 2000, handles appeals from 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh. To date, it has resolved over 16,000 appeals, though 1,592 remain pending.

