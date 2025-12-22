Left Menu

Freedom at Stake: Controversy Over Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti appeals to the Karnataka Governor to reject a proposed bill targeting hate speech and crime, calling it unconstitutional. The group warns the bill could suppress freedoms of speech and religion, citing vague definitions and a lack of judicial oversight as critical flaws.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing organization, has called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reject the proposed Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, labeling it as unconstitutional and a threat to freedom of speech and religious liberty. The group claims the bill's provisions are overly broad, potentially leading to misuse and suppression of dissent.

In a memorandum, the Samiti expressed concerns over the bill's vague definitions of terms like 'hate speech' and 'bias-motivated interest,' cautioning that it could criminalize expressions without intent to incite violence. The Samiti highlighted that the bill shifts the burden of proof onto the accused, contradicting established legal principles.

Criticism was also directed at the powers granted to executive magistrates and police officials, which enable content removal without judicial oversight, raising concerns over natural justice violations. The Samiti urged the governor to return the bill for reconsideration, emphasizing the need for safeguards for free speech and judicial mechanisms.

