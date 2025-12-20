Modi Targets TMC: 'Maha Jungle Raj' in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of corruption and hindering West Bengal's development. He rallied support for BJP in upcoming state elections, promising development and highlighting concerns about infiltrators supported by TMC. National highway projects were also launched to boost the state's economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against the Mamata Banerjee government, labeling West Bengal's state of governance as 'maha jungle raj' during a virtual rally from Kolkata.
Highlighting allegations of corruption and nepotism within the Trinamool Congress, Modi asserted that these issues are impeding the state's progress.
Modi emphasized the potential for development under a 'double engine government,' calling for support in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls. National highway projects worth Rs 3,200 crore were unveiled to enhance economic activities in the region.
