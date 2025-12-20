Modi Targets TMC: 'Maha Jungle Raj' in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against the Mamata Banerjee government, labeling West Bengal's state of governance as 'maha jungle raj' during a virtual rally from Kolkata.

Highlighting allegations of corruption and nepotism within the Trinamool Congress, Modi asserted that these issues are impeding the state's progress.

Modi emphasized the potential for development under a 'double engine government,' calling for support in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls. National highway projects worth Rs 3,200 crore were unveiled to enhance economic activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)