RSS Chief Calls for Unity Among Hindus Amid Rising Tensions in West Bengal
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted issues of unrest and infiltration in West Bengal, urging governmental action. He emphasized Hindu unity, especially related to minority issues in Bangladesh. Bhagwat also addressed religious tensions in India, including reactions to recent mosque proposals in Murshidabad.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns on Sunday regarding the ongoing unrest and infiltration from Bangladesh impacting West Bengal, suggesting that the central government should intervene.
Responding to Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Bhagwat commented on growing Islamic fundamentalism in the state, emphasizing that it is the government's responsibility to regulate immigration from Bangladesh as he marked the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Bhagwat stressed the necessity for Hindus, especially minorities in Bangladesh, to unite for maximum security, urging worldwide Hindu support. He also addressed internal Hindu-Muslim disputes, like the Ayodhya case, and denounced political exploitation of religious tensions, referencing recent developments in Murshidabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Rejects Bangladesh Media Claims of Security Threat
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Bangladesh and India Over Mymensingh Lynching
Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Rejects India's Explanation Over High Commission Protest
Visa Operations Halted Amid Unrest After Youth Leader's Death in Bangladesh
Tragedy in Bangladesh: Factories and Falsehoods