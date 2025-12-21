Left Menu

RSS Chief Calls for Unity Among Hindus Amid Rising Tensions in West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted issues of unrest and infiltration in West Bengal, urging governmental action. He emphasized Hindu unity, especially related to minority issues in Bangladesh. Bhagwat also addressed religious tensions in India, including reactions to recent mosque proposals in Murshidabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:17 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns on Sunday regarding the ongoing unrest and infiltration from Bangladesh impacting West Bengal, suggesting that the central government should intervene.

Responding to Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Bhagwat commented on growing Islamic fundamentalism in the state, emphasizing that it is the government's responsibility to regulate immigration from Bangladesh as he marked the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Bhagwat stressed the necessity for Hindus, especially minorities in Bangladesh, to unite for maximum security, urging worldwide Hindu support. He also addressed internal Hindu-Muslim disputes, like the Ayodhya case, and denounced political exploitation of religious tensions, referencing recent developments in Murshidabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

