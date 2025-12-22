Global Diplomatic Tour: Key International Events in Focus

A packed schedule of international diplomatic engagements and significant political events is headlined for the end of the year. Notable activities include Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari visiting Iraq, alongside key meetings by Turkish and Malaysian leaders in Syria and UAE respectively.

In Brussels, critical EU sessions are lined up with the agenda including the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council and General Affairs Council meetings, adding to Brussels' role as a nexus for pivotal policy discussions.

This period also sees several important elections around the world, from the national polls in Kosovo, Myanmar, and Guinea, to leadership elections in Portugal and Costa Rica, capturing the global political pulse and underscoring the vital shifts in these regions.

