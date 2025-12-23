India Optel, Safran Pact Boosts Make-in-India for Advanced Defence Systems

In a significant boost to the Make-in-India initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has signed a major collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense for the Transfer of Production (ToP) of two high-precision, combat-proven defence systems. The agreement marks a decisive step towards indigenous manufacturing of critical defence technologies and strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

The two advanced systems covered under the agreement are the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, widely used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars, and the CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and counter-drone systems. Both systems are operationally proven and form key components in modern battlefield situational awareness and fire-control solutions.

Agreement Signed in Presence of Senior Defence Leadership

The collaboration agreement was signed on 22 December 2025 in New Delhi by Shri Tushar Tripathi, Chairman and Managing Director of India Optel Limited, and Mr Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defence Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defense, in the presence of Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production).

This agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2024, reaffirming the shared commitment of both partners to localise manufacturing and support of advanced defence systems in India.

Indigenous Manufacturing and Lifecycle Support

Under the partnership, India Optel Limited will undertake manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality assurance, and full life-cycle support of the systems within India. This comprehensive responsibility ensures sustained operational availability and long-term support for the Indian Army, while also reducing dependence on imports for critical defence equipment.

The collaboration leverages IOL’s established industrial and optical manufacturing capabilities alongside Safran Electronics & Defense’s global expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies. Together, the two entities aim to deliver world-class systems that meet stringent operational and quality standards required by India’s armed forces.

Strengthening Defence Manufacturing and Operational Readiness

The Transfer of Production agreement is expected to significantly strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote technology absorption, enhance skill development, and generate high-value employment. By enabling domestic production of sophisticated navigation and targeting systems, the collaboration directly supports the government’s goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and increased indigenous content in defence platforms.

Beyond manufacturing, the partnership will contribute to enhanced operational readiness, accuracy, and performance of land-based weapon systems, reinforcing India’s capabilities in artillery, air defence, and counter-drone operations.

The agreement stands as another milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a globally competitive and self-reliant defence manufacturing hub, while deepening strategic industrial cooperation with leading global defence technology partners.