Belarusian Opposition Leaders Released: The Road to Recovery

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka, prominent figures who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko, were released from prison this month after five years of incarceration. Their freedom was part of a diplomatic deal where the U.S. agreed to lift sanctions on Belarusian potash.

Kalesnikava and Babaryka were initially expected to hold a news conference in Berlin. However, they have announced they need more time to recuperate and reunite with family before making public statements. Tatsiana Khomich, Kalesnikava's sister, indicated that a more inclusive format for discussions would be organized after the New Year.

Their imprisonment drew criticism globally, with charges deemed politically motivated by Western observers. Human rights organizations highlighted the harsh conditions they endured, including health crises while detained. Germany has offered residency as part of its policy to support released prisoners of conscience.

(With inputs from agencies.)