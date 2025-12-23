Left Menu

Deputy Ministers Inspect R80m Brits Water Treatment Works Upgrade in North West

According to the DWS, the project is a key bulk water supply intervention funded through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), with an investment value of over R80 million.

Once fully operational, the upgraded treatment plant will increase its water treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, significantly improving water availability in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

 

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, together with the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, is undertaking an oversight visit to the Brits Water Treatment Works in South Africa’s North West Province, reaffirming government’s focus on accelerating delivery of bulk water infrastructure and improving service reliability for communities.

The Brits Water Treatment Works is a strategically important project of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), aimed at strengthening water supply to the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding areas, which have experienced growing demand and periodic supply constraints.

Key Bulk Water Infrastructure Investment

The department noted that the project forms part of broader government efforts to support Water Services Authorities in fulfilling their constitutional obligation to provide safe, reliable and sustainable water services to all residents.

Enhanced Capacity and Network Strengthening

Once fully operational, the upgraded treatment plant will increase its water treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, significantly improving water availability in the region. The upgrade includes:

  • Improved treatment of raw water

  • Strengthening of pumping and pipeline systems

  • Enhancement of the distribution network up to bulk reservoirs

These interventions are expected to stabilise supply, reduce interruptions, and improve overall water security for households, businesses and public institutions in Madibeng.

Oversight for Accountability and Service Delivery

The oversight visit by the Deputy Ministers is aimed at assessing progress, identifying bottlenecks, and ensuring value for public money. Such site visits are a key component of government’s commitment to accountability, transparency and accelerated infrastructure delivery, particularly in critical sectors such as water and sanitation.

The upgraded Brits Water Treatment Works is expected to play a vital role in supporting local development, public health and economic activity, while contributing to long-term resilience of water supply systems in the North West Province.

