Haryana Assembly's New Bill: A Boost for Business or a Step Towards Modern-Day Slavery?

The Haryana Assembly passed a controversial bill on Monday, extending daily working hours for employees in shops and private commercial establishments from nine to ten hours, while maintaining a weekly limit of 48 hours. The bill was part of eight bills passed during the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Labour Minister Anil Vij defended the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting it would reduce compliance burdens for smaller businesses and foster economic growth. He emphasized its benefits for both workers and business owners, highlighting increased flexibility for meeting peak demands through new overtime regulations.

Despite government assurances, opposition member Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala criticized the bill, arguing that extended working hours might exploit workers and questioned if the changes were aimed at ease of business or bordering on legalizing modern-day slavery. Under the terms, establishments with fewer than 20 employees face reduced regulatory burdens to purportedly aid job creation.