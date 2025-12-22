Left Menu

Haryana Assembly's New Bill: A Boost for Business or a Step Towards Modern-Day Slavery?

The Haryana Assembly passed a bill increasing daily working hours from nine to ten, retaining the weekly cap of 48 hours. The bill raises overtime limits and changes registration requirements for establishments, aiming to enhance economic growth and job creation amid concerns over potential worker exploitation.

Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:15 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly passed a controversial bill on Monday, extending daily working hours for employees in shops and private commercial establishments from nine to ten hours, while maintaining a weekly limit of 48 hours. The bill was part of eight bills passed during the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Labour Minister Anil Vij defended the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, asserting it would reduce compliance burdens for smaller businesses and foster economic growth. He emphasized its benefits for both workers and business owners, highlighting increased flexibility for meeting peak demands through new overtime regulations.

Despite government assurances, opposition member Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala criticized the bill, arguing that extended working hours might exploit workers and questioned if the changes were aimed at ease of business or bordering on legalizing modern-day slavery. Under the terms, establishments with fewer than 20 employees face reduced regulatory burdens to purportedly aid job creation.

