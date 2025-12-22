Fed Governor Miran Stays the Course Amid Leadership Transition

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran announced on Monday his intention to stay on the central bank's Board of Governors until President Donald Trump's nominee for Fed chair is confirmed by the Senate.

Miran, a noted advocate for aggressive rate cuts, assumed his position in September to fill the remaining months of a vacated 14-year term. He has dissented in all three policy meetings he attended, favoring slashing rates more than his colleagues.

Despite mixed views within the board about current rate reductions, Miran remains aligned with Trump's quest for policy easing, as potential candidates for Fed chair align with such views.

