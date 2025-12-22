Left Menu

Fed Governor Miran Stays the Course Amid Leadership Transition

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran plans to remain on the board until a new Fed chair is confirmed. Known for his dovish stance, he has favored larger interest rate cuts, a policy that's divided the board. President Trump is expected to nominate a successor by January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:14 IST
Fed Governor Miran Stays the Course Amid Leadership Transition
Stephen Miran

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran announced on Monday his intention to stay on the central bank's Board of Governors until President Donald Trump's nominee for Fed chair is confirmed by the Senate.

Miran, a noted advocate for aggressive rate cuts, assumed his position in September to fill the remaining months of a vacated 14-year term. He has dissented in all three policy meetings he attended, favoring slashing rates more than his colleagues.

Despite mixed views within the board about current rate reductions, Miran remains aligned with Trump's quest for policy easing, as potential candidates for Fed chair align with such views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025