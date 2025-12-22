Shinde Assures Development Without 'Bulldozer Politics' in Bhiwandi

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ruled out 'bulldozer politics' while promising development for Bhiwandi city. In a significant assurance, he stated that rehabilitation efforts will be built on dialogue and consensus, ensuring no unjust displacement.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of former MLA Rupesh Mhatre's office, Shinde emphasized the delivery of civic amenities in Bhiwandi comparable to those in Thane and Mumbai. He assured that the development process will not be coercively enforced but will prioritize public consensus.

Highlighting the recent local body elections, the Shiv Sena leader attributed the victory to the efforts of grassroots workers and declared that social schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be maintained without interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)