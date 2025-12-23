Tensions Escalate in Aleppo as Violence Intensifies

A violent escalation in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo has resulted in the deaths of at least two civilians and has left several more wounded. The conflict, marked by shelling and military actions, sees the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops pointing fingers over responsibility for the destruction.

According to the Syrian health ministry, shelling by the SDF on residential areas caused the fatalities and injuries, which included two children and two civil defense workers. These events coincided with discussions in Damascus between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syrian officials regarding the SDF's integration into Syria's armed forces.

Witnesses describe the city's atmosphere as 'terrifying,' citing ongoing artillery and mortar fire in various neighborhoods. While the SDF denied launching attacks, the defense ministry maintained its stance, asserting that military responses were necessary against the SDF. The tense environment continues to challenge efforts aimed at civilian safety and regional stability.