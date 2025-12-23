Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Chris Rea's Legacy, Ellison's Paramount Play, and 'Avatar' Dominates Box Offices

The entertainment world bids farewell to Chris Rea, famed English singer-songwriter. Larry Ellison reinforces Paramount's bid against Warner Bros with a $40.4 billion guarantee. Meanwhile, James Cameron's latest 'Avatar' film garners significant global box office success, ranking second in 2025 Hollywood debuts.

The entertainment sector mourns the loss of Chris Rea, the acclaimed singer-songwriter behind the beloved holiday classic 'Driving Home For Christmas'. Chris Rea passed away at 74 after a brief illness, according to his family. His debut album's hit 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' earned him a significant spot on the U.S. charts.

In a strategic move, Oracle's Larry Ellison has offered a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion to fortify Paramount Skydance's proposal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. This follows the Hollywood giant's contemplation of Netflix's cash-and-stock bid. Ellison's intervention aims to reassure the Warner Bros board concerning Paramount's financial security.

Director James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has ignited the global box office with a $345 million opening weekend, making it the second-highest debut in Hollywood for 2025. The production, under Walt Disney, follows closely behind 'Zootopia 2', further cementing Cameron's standing in the film industry.

