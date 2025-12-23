Entertainment Buzz: Chris Rea's Legacy, Ellison's Paramount Play, and 'Avatar' Dominates Box Offices

The entertainment sector mourns the loss of Chris Rea, the acclaimed singer-songwriter behind the beloved holiday classic 'Driving Home For Christmas'. Chris Rea passed away at 74 after a brief illness, according to his family. His debut album's hit 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)' earned him a significant spot on the U.S. charts.

In a strategic move, Oracle's Larry Ellison has offered a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion to fortify Paramount Skydance's proposal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. This follows the Hollywood giant's contemplation of Netflix's cash-and-stock bid. Ellison's intervention aims to reassure the Warner Bros board concerning Paramount's financial security.

Director James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has ignited the global box office with a $345 million opening weekend, making it the second-highest debut in Hollywood for 2025. The production, under Walt Disney, follows closely behind 'Zootopia 2', further cementing Cameron's standing in the film industry.