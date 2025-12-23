Left Menu

Tory Bruno Resigns as United Launch Alliance CEO: A New Era Begins

Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), has resigned after nearly 12 years of leadership. ULA, co-owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has announced the appointment of an interim CEO. Bruno's tenure saw significant challenges, notably from Elon Musk's SpaceX in the government rocket launch sector.

23-12-2025
Tory Bruno, the longstanding CEO of United Launch Alliance, has stepped down after leading the Boeing and Lockheed Martin joint venture for almost 12 years. The announcement came on Monday, and ULA has named an interim CEO to take the helm in Bruno's stead.

Bruno, who joined ULA in 2014, played a pivotal role during a transformative period in the aerospace industry. Under his leadership, ULA faced growing competition from emerging companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX, which began to disrupt established market dynamics.

The company credited Bruno for his contributions, particularly in navigating the complex landscape of government rocket launches, and expressed optimism for continued success under new leadership.

