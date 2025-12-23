China's Expanding Nuclear Arsenal: A New Global Challenge

China has notably intensified its military arsenal, loading over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across new silo fields, according to a draft Pentagon report. The document highlights Beijing's ambitious military growth, outpacing other nuclear powers, and its apparent disinterest in arms control discussions.

The report suggests that China has deployed solid-fuelled DF-31 ICBMs near its border with Mongolia, reflecting a significant strategic move. However, China's embassy in Washington insists on its defensive nuclear strategy, adhering to minimal nuclear forces for national security.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at trilateral denuclearization efforts, China's stance remains unchanged. Experts warn that continued nuclear expansion could potentially lead to a three-way arms race between China, the U.S., and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)