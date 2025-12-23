Left Menu

China's Expanding Nuclear Arsenal: A New Global Challenge

China's military buildup, primarily its nuclear expansion with over 100 ICBMs, is raising global concern. Despite U.S. attempts for arms control talks, China shows little interest. This development could potentially ignite a three-way nuclear arms race among China, the U.S., and Russia.

Updated: 23-12-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

China has notably intensified its military arsenal, loading over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles across new silo fields, according to a draft Pentagon report. The document highlights Beijing's ambitious military growth, outpacing other nuclear powers, and its apparent disinterest in arms control discussions.

The report suggests that China has deployed solid-fuelled DF-31 ICBMs near its border with Mongolia, reflecting a significant strategic move. However, China's embassy in Washington insists on its defensive nuclear strategy, adhering to minimal nuclear forces for national security.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at trilateral denuclearization efforts, China's stance remains unchanged. Experts warn that continued nuclear expansion could potentially lead to a three-way arms race between China, the U.S., and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

