India Hosts UN Fellowship on Arms Control for Peaceful Asia-Pacific Region

In a significant move to enhance global peace initiatives, India is hosting the first United Nations Fellowship Training Programme on small arms and light weapons control. This inaugural event, held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, highlights the country's commitment to disarmament efforts and multilateral cooperation.

The fellowship, running from February 20 to March 6 at the Military College of Materials Management, involves delegates from 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Organized under the auspices of the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence, the programme underscores India's dedication to global security and responsible arms governance.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Sethi emphasized the strategic importance of addressing illicit arms flows during his keynote speech, reinforcing India's collaborative approach to overcoming security challenges. This initiative demonstrates India's vital role in strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the United Nations disarmament framework.

