India Hosts UN Fellowship on Arms Control for Peaceful Asia-Pacific Region

India is hosting the inaugural United Nations Fellowship Training Programme focusing on small arms and light weapons control. Taking place in Jabalpur, the initiative involves delegates from 13 Asia-Pacific nations and aims to bolster global peace efforts by enhancing technical capacities for effective arms governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance global peace initiatives, India is hosting the first United Nations Fellowship Training Programme on small arms and light weapons control. This inaugural event, held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, highlights the country's commitment to disarmament efforts and multilateral cooperation.

The fellowship, running from February 20 to March 6 at the Military College of Materials Management, involves delegates from 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Organized under the auspices of the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence, the programme underscores India's dedication to global security and responsible arms governance.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Sethi emphasized the strategic importance of addressing illicit arms flows during his keynote speech, reinforcing India's collaborative approach to overcoming security challenges. This initiative demonstrates India's vital role in strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the United Nations disarmament framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

