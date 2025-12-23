Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner for Security Concerns

Amid rising diplomatic concerns, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh on Tuesday. The summons was issued due to growing security worries around Bangladeshi missions within India.

According to a Prothomalo.com report, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Asad Alam Siam, spearheaded the meeting with Verma. The diplomatic move underscores the emerging security challenges faced by Bangladesh's missions in cities such as New Delhi and Kolkata.

This recent encounter is part of a series of diplomatic discussions, marking the second time Verma has been summoned in the past ten days and the sixth during the interim government's rule. Earlier, the Ministry sought India's cooperation regarding security post an assault incident involving Inquilab Moncho's convener.

(With inputs from agencies.)