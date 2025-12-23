Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner for Security Concerns

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over security issues concerning Bangladeshi missions in India, marking the second such summons in ten days. Diplomatic sources highlight ongoing tension and requests for enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:13 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner for Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid rising diplomatic concerns, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh on Tuesday. The summons was issued due to growing security worries around Bangladeshi missions within India.

According to a Prothomalo.com report, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Asad Alam Siam, spearheaded the meeting with Verma. The diplomatic move underscores the emerging security challenges faced by Bangladesh's missions in cities such as New Delhi and Kolkata.

This recent encounter is part of a series of diplomatic discussions, marking the second time Verma has been summoned in the past ten days and the sixth during the interim government's rule. Earlier, the Ministry sought India's cooperation regarding security post an assault incident involving Inquilab Moncho's convener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025