Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Outrage in Madurai

In Madurai, 40-year-old auto driver Poorna Chandran allegedly immolated himself in protest against restrictions on lighting a lamp at Thiruparankundram hill. His death has sparked controversy, with claims linking it to a ban by the DMK government, although police are investigating and verifying details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:36 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Madurai as a 40-year-old auto driver, identified as Poorna Chandran, allegedly set himself on fire. His act has sparked widespread controversy and political debate in the Tamil Nadu region.

Chandran immolated himself by pouring diesel and setting fire inside a police assistance booth, according to police. Notably, the booth, located near the Periyar statue, was unoccupied during the incident, authorities stated.

The incident has drawn significant attention after a former Tamil Nadu BJP president linked Chandran's death to his disappointment over a ban on lighting a traditional lamp at Thiruparankundram hill. While an alleged confession by Chandran circulates on social media, police are actively investigating the matter to confirm the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

