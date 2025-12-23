Tragedy in Ramanthali: Family's Death Linked to Poison and Hanging
In Ramanthali, four members of a family were found dead, with police investigations revealing poisoning and hanging as causes. The two children were poisoned, while their father and grandmother died by hanging. A suicide note suggested family and marital issues, and a POCSO case was also registered.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Ramanthali as police discovered the deaths of four family members, revealing chilling details on Tuesday.
The victims, identified as Usha K T (56), her son Kaladharan K T (36), and his children Hima (6) and Kannan (2), were found deceased at their residence. The subsequent investigation indicated that the children were poisoned before Kaladharan and Usha died by hanging. A suicide note pointed to familial and marital strife.
Further complicating the case, a complaint led to a POCSO case against Kaladharan's father, who was not present at the time of the incident. The community remains in shock as authorities continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)