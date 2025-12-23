Tragedy in Ramanthali: Family's Death Linked to Poison and Hanging

A tragic incident unfolded in Ramanthali as police discovered the deaths of four family members, revealing chilling details on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Usha K T (56), her son Kaladharan K T (36), and his children Hima (6) and Kannan (2), were found deceased at their residence. The subsequent investigation indicated that the children were poisoned before Kaladharan and Usha died by hanging. A suicide note pointed to familial and marital strife.

Further complicating the case, a complaint led to a POCSO case against Kaladharan's father, who was not present at the time of the incident. The community remains in shock as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)