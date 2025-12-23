Left Menu

Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: Alliances and Strategies Unfold

The nomination process for municipal elections in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has commenced. Political alignments remain fluid with BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition MVA negotiating alliances. Key discussions are underway among parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress ahead of the elections scheduled for January 15.

The nomination process for Maharashtra's critical municipal elections, including the highly anticipated Mumbai race, has officially begun. Political alliances remain uncertain as both the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) engage in intense negotiations to determine seat-sharing and candidate selections.

With over 3.48 crore voters eligible to participate on January 15, scrutiny of papers is scheduled for December 31, while the final candidate roster will be released by January 3. Prominent contenders include the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, with efforts underway to coordinate with allies like the NCP.

The political landscape is further complicated with potential alliances between factions of the NCP, developments in Pune elections, and involvement of parties such as Raj Thackeray's MNS, adding to the dynamic arrays of strategy against the BJP's Mahayuti.

