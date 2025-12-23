Global Political Events: Key Meetings and Elections Unveiled

Global political landscapes are set for dynamic interactions as countries worldwide prepare for significant meetings and elections. The diary highlights high-stakes events including presidential elections in Uganda, Costa Rica, and Portugal.

The coming weeks will witness crucial diplomatic engagements, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, and key discussions at EU Councils on financial affairs and defense policy.

International summits and visits further garnish the agenda, with the EU-Jordan summit and energy discussions in Greece taking center stage. As leaders convene to address prominent issues, these events will fundamentally influence global political dynamics.