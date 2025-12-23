Vice-President Highlights AI’s Role in Building Aatma Nirbhar, Viksit Bharat @ 2047

The Vice-President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, participated in the Flagship National Conclave on “AI Evolution – The Mahakumbh of AI” held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event was organised by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Outlook magazine. The conclave brought together leading minds from academia, industry, research and governance to deliberate on India’s growing role in the global Artificial Intelligence landscape.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President emphasised that Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but a transformative force shaping present-day realities. He highlighted its wide-ranging impact across sectors such as healthcare diagnostics, climate modelling, financial systems, education, governance and national security, noting that AI is influencing how societies function and how individuals live and work.

The Vice-President noted that technological progress should not be viewed with pessimism. Drawing a parallel with the introduction of computers—initially met with resistance but later recognised as world-changing—he stressed that every technological leap brings both opportunities and challenges. The key, he said, lies in harnessing technology responsibly for constructive outcomes, ensuring it benefits society at large.

He reiterated that India has emerged as a leading nation in the global AI ecosystem and must remain proactive to maintain its edge. With rapid global advancements in AI, he cautioned that India must avoid stagnation and continue investing in innovation, research and skill development to remain competitive with advanced nations.

Expressing satisfaction at the launch of AI curricula during the conclave, the Vice-President underscored the need to integrate Artificial Intelligence education into mainstream learning. He emphasised that early exposure to AI in schools and colleges would cultivate critical thinking, analytical abilities and problem-solving skills. Educational institutions, he said, must evolve continuously, embracing innovation to nurture future-ready talent and emerge as centres of excellence.

He highlighted India’s demographic advantage, with nearly 65% of the population under the age of 35. Properly harnessed, this youth strength can position India as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, driving innovation and economic progress.

The Vice-President stated that AI has a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a self-reliant, inclusive and technologically advanced Aatma Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat @ 2047. However, he stressed that ethical and responsible AI development is essential. Technology must never undermine humanity; rather, it should help people lead happier, more prosperous and dignified lives. He emphasised that Artificial Intelligence should augment human intelligence and align with moral principles to promote social welfare and the public good.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President expressed confidence that India—guided by its vast talent pool, strong values and forward-looking vision—will not only adopt Artificial Intelligence responsibly but also take a leading role in guiding global AI development.

The conclave saw participation from key dignitaries including Shri Ashish Sood, Education Minister, Government of Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University; Prof. T. G. Sitaraman from AICTE; Shri Sandeep Ghosh from Outlook; along with scientists, researchers, academicians and students. Their presence highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in shaping India’s AI-driven future.