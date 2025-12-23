Left Menu

Detention of Prominent Islamist Journalist Highlights Tensions in Syria

Bilal Abdul Kareem, a prominent Islamist journalist in Syria, has been detained by Syrian security forces. Known for his criticisms of Ahmed al-Sharaa's government and the US-Syria partnership, Abdul Kareem recently petitioned for citizenship for foreign jihadists and criticized Syria’s involvement with the US-led coalition against Islamic State.

A prominent American Islamist journalist, Bilal Abdul Kareem, known for his critical stance on Syria's new government and its partnership with the United States, has been detained by Syrian security forces. Sources reported the detention occurred in Al-Bab, northern Aleppo, on Monday.

Abdul Kareem, a former stand-up comedian in the U.S., has become a significant voice among foreign Islamists in Syria. He recently criticized President Ahmed al-Sharaa for compromising on Islamic values and voiced opposition to Syria joining the US-led coalition against the Islamic State.

In August, Abdul Kareem sought citizenship for foreign jihadists allied with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that overthrew the previous Syrian president. His detention raises questions about freedom of expression under al-Sharaa's government, as tensions with extremist elements remain high.

