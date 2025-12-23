Detention of Prominent Islamist Journalist Highlights Tensions in Syria

A prominent American Islamist journalist, Bilal Abdul Kareem, known for his critical stance on Syria's new government and its partnership with the United States, has been detained by Syrian security forces. Sources reported the detention occurred in Al-Bab, northern Aleppo, on Monday.

Abdul Kareem, a former stand-up comedian in the U.S., has become a significant voice among foreign Islamists in Syria. He recently criticized President Ahmed al-Sharaa for compromising on Islamic values and voiced opposition to Syria joining the US-led coalition against the Islamic State.

In August, Abdul Kareem sought citizenship for foreign jihadists allied with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that overthrew the previous Syrian president. His detention raises questions about freedom of expression under al-Sharaa's government, as tensions with extremist elements remain high.

