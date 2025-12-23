Governor Parnaik Calls for Vigilance in Arunachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the need for continuous vigilance to maintain the state's stability. During a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan, he urged the administration and security forces to focus on a people-centric approach, aiming to alleviate fear and bolster confidence among residents.

Governor Parnaik warned of potential disturbances from 'external forces and elements from neighboring states,' stressing the significance of preparation and alertness following the recent arrests of alleged Pakistani agents. Ensuring safety within homes and communities, especially in sensitive border areas, remains a top priority.

The meeting involved key state and security officials, including Home Minister Mama Natung and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, discussing initiatives to enhance internal security. This session followed a previous security meet in Namsai on July 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)