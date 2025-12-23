Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Tiger Killed in Vehicle Collision

A tiger was killed in a vehicle collision on NH-565 in Palnadu district. The Forest Department is investigating the incident in accordance with NTCA guidelines. A committee, including wildlife experts and veterinarians, has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the unfortunate event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palnadu | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a tiger was found dead on the national highway in Palnadu district, following a vehicle collision, according to a Forest Department official.

"Between 7 am and 7.30 am, a tragic road accident occurred on NH-565 from Markapur to Macherla towards Hyderabad. In the accident, a vehicle hit a tiger, resulting in its death. It is an unfortunate incident," the official reported from the site of the accident.

The Forest Department announced a postmortem will be conducted, with an investigation underway to pinpoint the vehicle responsible for the tiger's death. Authorities confirmed the incident will be managed following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's standard operating procedures. A committee of wildlife experts, veterinarians, and project tiger authority members has been established to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

