Tragedy on the Highway: Tiger Killed in Vehicle Collision

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a tiger was found dead on the national highway in Palnadu district, following a vehicle collision, according to a Forest Department official.

"Between 7 am and 7.30 am, a tragic road accident occurred on NH-565 from Markapur to Macherla towards Hyderabad. In the accident, a vehicle hit a tiger, resulting in its death. It is an unfortunate incident," the official reported from the site of the accident.

The Forest Department announced a postmortem will be conducted, with an investigation underway to pinpoint the vehicle responsible for the tiger's death. Authorities confirmed the incident will be managed following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's standard operating procedures. A committee of wildlife experts, veterinarians, and project tiger authority members has been established to investigate further.

