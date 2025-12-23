China Challenges India at WTO Over Solar and Tech Tariff Dispute

China has formally raised a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against India concerning New Delhi's support for its solar and information technology sectors. Beijing alleges that India is discriminating against Chinese goods through import duties and incentives that favor domestic products.

The complaint centers on India's tariff system and measures that prioritize the use of local products over imported ones. China contends that these practices violate the WTO's rules, including the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures.

This move is significant as China is one of India's largest trading partners. Last fiscal year, India's exports to China dropped by 14.5%, while imports from China increased by 11.52%, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 99.2 billion. The WTO consultation sought by China is the first step in the dispute resolution process, allowing for a peaceful settlement before further escalation.