PanSALB Names 'G20' SA’s 2025 Word of the Year, 'Valid' Tops Social Media

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has announced that “G20” is South Africa’s 2025 Word of the Year, reflecting the term’s overwhelming presence in national public discourse during a historic year for the country. The announcement was made on 23 December 2025 in partnership with media research firm Focal Points.

PanSALB revealed that “G20” was selected after a rigorous process analysing a range of words, expressions and cultural keywords. Competing terms included Government of National Unity, Tariffs, Femicide, and the Madlanga Commission, all of which shaped national conversations during the year. Nonetheless, “G20” emerged as the most dominant, driven largely by South Africa’s successful hosting of the 2025 G20 Presidency and the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November.

Focal Points analysed keyword frequency from 1 January to December 2025, tracking language patterns across reputable print, broadcast and digital media platforms. Their data showed that “G20” consistently topped national coverage due to South Africa’s heightened global diplomatic role, followed closely by “Government of National Unity (GNU)” and “Tariffs,” which captured political developments and economic debates of the year.

Earlier in December, Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in thanking South Africans for contributing to the success of the G20 Presidency. President Ramaphosa praised the summit as both a significant diplomatic milestone and a reflection of national unity.

Social Media Word of the Year: “Valid”

In the Social Media category, the Gen Z-favoured slang term “Valid” was named the 2025 SA Social Media Word of the Year. The word is widely used to affirm or validate someone’s thoughts, feelings or experiences, signalling approval and solidarity. It reflects the evolving vocabulary of young South Africans who often merge digital communication styles with dynamic cultural expression.

“Valid” was chosen from a list that included “Hao khonahale” (a Sipitori term meaning “impossible,” popularised by DJ Maphorisa), “Nonchalant,” “Clock it” (meaning to notice or call something out), and “Ama1k,” all of which have shaped online youth dialogue.

South African Sign Language Sign of the Year

PanSALB also announced the South African Sign Language (SASL) Sign of the Year, awarding the honour to the SASL sign for “I Love You.” Other nominees included signs for “so lekker,” “magnificent,” and “Constitution.” The selection recognises the increasing visibility and cultural significance of SASL, now recognised as the 12th official language of South Africa.

Significance of the SA Word of the Year

PanSALB noted that the Word of the Year is more than a linguistic trend—it offers an annual snapshot of the country’s social, political and cultural priorities. In 2025, the prominence of “G20” reflects South Africa’s global leadership moment, its diplomatic engagement, and a year marked by major political shifts and public debates.

As a constitutional institution, PanSALB is mandated to promote multilingualism and the development of previously marginalised languages. Its Word of the Year project helps document linguistic evolution and highlights the diverse ways South Africans express identity, culture and shared national experiences.