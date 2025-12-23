Ten W Cape Anti-Gang Unit Officers Denied Bail in Murder and Torture Case

Ten out of eleven members of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) have been denied bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after being charged with murder, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), four counts of kidnapping and one count of torture. The charges relate to the death of Wade Price, who allegedly died during interrogation while in police custody.

The accused officers made their appearance as part of an ongoing case that has drawn significant public scrutiny, given the high-profile nature of the Anti-Gang Unit and its mandate to combat violent crime in the province.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), only one officer—Accused Number 9—was granted bail of R1 000, with the court taking into account documented health challenges. The remaining ten officers failed to demonstrate any exceptional circumstances, which is required for bail to be granted in serious Schedule 6 offences such as murder and torture.

IPID stated that the officers claimed Price had complained of ear pain and collapsed during interrogation. However, the directorate’s investigation determined that Price’s death was the result of unnatural causes, contradicting the officers' account of the events.

The directorate confirmed the detention arrangements for the accused:

Nine male officers will be held at Brandvlei Correctional Facility

The female officer will be detained at Worcester Prison

All eleven accused are scheduled to return to court on 29 January 2026, where the case will continue as IPID finalises further forensic and investigative inputs.

The case has heightened calls for accountability and oversight in specialised policing units, with Price’s death raising serious concerns about interrogation practices, use of force and adherence to legal procedures within anti-gang operations.