Delhi High Court Suspends Jail Term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao Rape Case

The Delhi High Court suspended the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, enforcing strict bail conditions. Sengar must not approach the victim and stay in Delhi during his appeal process. His appeal will be heard in January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:29 IST
The Delhi High Court has temporarily suspended the life term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP leader convicted in the infamous Unnao rape case dating back to 2017. The suspension comes with stringent conditions, including a personal bond requirement of Rs 15 lakh along with three sureties of the same amount.

In a decisive move, the bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar mandated Sengar to avoid a 5-kilometer vicinity of the victim's Delhi residence. He is also prohibited from threatening the victim or her relatives, as any violations could result in his bail being revoked.

The ruling clarifies that Sengar must remain in the capital city during the appeal, where his passport has been confiscated, and he is required to report weekly to a local police station. Sengar's appeal, challenging the 2019 conviction, is scheduled for hearing in January 2026.

