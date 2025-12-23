Escalating Tensions: Surging Settler Attacks in West Bank

In a disturbing incident that underscores rising tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers reportedly attacked a Palestinian home, unleashing tear gas on children and killing livestock, according to a Palestinian official.

Authorities arrested five settlers on charges of trespassing and property damage. Eyewitness accounts and video footage reveal masked individuals targeting both people and animals, leading to hospitalizations and significant property damage.

This attack is part of an escalating pattern of violence, with data indicating that settler-led assaults have surged significantly in recent months. The political backdrop, marked by the expansion of Jewish settlements, further complicates the prospects for peace in the region.