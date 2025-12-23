Left Menu

Suspension of Sentence: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's High Court reprieve in Unnao Case

The Delhi High Court has suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP leader imprisoned for life in the 2017 Unnao rape case, with conditions including staying in Delhi. Sengar appealed against his conviction and must comply with court-imposed restrictions to avoid bail cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:31 IST
Suspension of Sentence: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's High Court reprieve in Unnao Case
Sengar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a suspension of the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court's decision imposes stringent conditions on Sengar, including posting a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh and providing three sureties of the same amount.

Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered that Sengar remain within Delhi until his appeal against the 2019 trial court verdict is resolved. Sengar is prohibited from approaching within a 5-kilometer radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and must refrain from making any threats towards the victim or her family.

The bench emphasized that any violation of these conditions would result in the immediate cancellation of his bail. The court also required Sengar to surrender his passport and report weekly to the local police. His appeal is listed for January 2026. This decision has drawn concerns from the rape victim over her family's safety and the justice system's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025