Suspension of Sentence: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's High Court reprieve in Unnao Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a suspension of the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court's decision imposes stringent conditions on Sengar, including posting a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh and providing three sureties of the same amount.

Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered that Sengar remain within Delhi until his appeal against the 2019 trial court verdict is resolved. Sengar is prohibited from approaching within a 5-kilometer radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and must refrain from making any threats towards the victim or her family.

The bench emphasized that any violation of these conditions would result in the immediate cancellation of his bail. The court also required Sengar to surrender his passport and report weekly to the local police. His appeal is listed for January 2026. This decision has drawn concerns from the rape victim over her family's safety and the justice system's efficacy.

