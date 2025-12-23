Suspension of Sentence: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's High Court reprieve in Unnao Case
The Delhi High Court has suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the expelled BJP leader imprisoned for life in the 2017 Unnao rape case, with conditions including staying in Delhi. Sengar appealed against his conviction and must comply with court-imposed restrictions to avoid bail cancellation.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a suspension of the life imprisonment sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court's decision imposes stringent conditions on Sengar, including posting a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh and providing three sureties of the same amount.
Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered that Sengar remain within Delhi until his appeal against the 2019 trial court verdict is resolved. Sengar is prohibited from approaching within a 5-kilometer radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and must refrain from making any threats towards the victim or her family.
The bench emphasized that any violation of these conditions would result in the immediate cancellation of his bail. The court also required Sengar to surrender his passport and report weekly to the local police. His appeal is listed for January 2026. This decision has drawn concerns from the rape victim over her family's safety and the justice system's efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2026 polls: It is important for people to get good governance, development-focused regime: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of Expelled BJP Leader
Confident of 'sweeping victory' for NDA in 2026 TN Assembly polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu has suffered under 'corrupt' regime of DMK, alleges BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
2026 Polls: 'Better future' is commitment of NDA, PM, AIADMK chief Palaniswami for Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.