Uproar Over Lynching Sparks Nationwide Protests
Nationwide protests erupted against the lynching of a Hindu worker in Bangladesh. Right-wing groups in India demanded diplomatic action for the safety of Hindus. Demonstrators clashed with police near the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi, urging governmental protection and accountability for the killings in the neighboring country.
Protests have flared across India following the gruesome lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. Demonstrators, aligned with right-wing factions, have taken to the streets, demanding action from the Indian government to safeguard Hindus residing in Bangladesh.
In Delhi, angry protesters, holding saffron flags and chanting slogans, clashed with police forces who had erected barricades near the Bangladesh high commission to contain the unrest. In other major cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, similar scenes unfolded as protestors confronted law enforcement and called for justice for the slain worker.
This public outcry underscores broader concerns about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, putting pressure on both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to address and mitigate the rising communal tensions effectively.
