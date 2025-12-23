Uproar Over Lynching Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests have flared across India following the gruesome lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. Demonstrators, aligned with right-wing factions, have taken to the streets, demanding action from the Indian government to safeguard Hindus residing in Bangladesh.

In Delhi, angry protesters, holding saffron flags and chanting slogans, clashed with police forces who had erected barricades near the Bangladesh high commission to contain the unrest. In other major cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, similar scenes unfolded as protestors confronted law enforcement and called for justice for the slain worker.

This public outcry underscores broader concerns about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, putting pressure on both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to address and mitigate the rising communal tensions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)